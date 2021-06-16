We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulls Eye Carolina Reaper Extra Hot Sauce 150G

4.1(60)Write a review
Bulls Eye Carolina Reaper Extra Hot Sauce 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Hot sauce with Carolina reaper chilli & black garlic
  • Check out more of our recipes at www.bullseyebbq.com
  • Started the fire in 1985, now serving up full-bodied flavours with a kick of heat - introducing Bull's-Eye's new American hot sauces!
  • This one's extra hot and balances the bold heat of the Carolina Reaper with the earthy flavours of black garlic.
  • There's hot. Then there's the world's hottest chilli, blended with garlic for that full-on heat you crave.
  • Try adding this one to your beef burger straight off the BBQ to give it a delicious zing!
  • Widely Recycled
  • Extra hot!
  • Carolina Reaper is the world's hottest chilli with 2.2m Scoville heat units!
  • Bold and unapologetic taste
  • Inspired by American recipes
  • Enjoy straight or cook with
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Sugar, Carolina Reaper Chilli 6%, Garlic 3.6%, Modified Cornflour, Bell Pepper, Black Garlic 0.5%, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Onion Powder, Roasted Onion, Ginger, Birds Eye Chilli, Natural Garlic Flavour, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Net Contents

135ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy345kJ/81kcal
Fat0.6g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate16g
of which sugars10g
Protein1.1g
Salt1.2g
60 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Very nice flavour and was hot. Would highly recomm

5 stars

Very nice flavour and was hot. Would highly recommend. This product was bought as part of a promotion

Nicely spicy. Would recommend it. Bought as part o

5 stars

Nicely spicy. Would recommend it. Bought as part of a promotion.

Spicy...

4 stars

VERY spicy, but absolutely delicious. Spiced up quite a number of otherwise rather bland meals, and had us running for the cold water.

If you like it hot...

5 stars

Ouch! Use sparingly - hot 🔥 but also tasty!

Nice quality sauce, very hot indeed. It's best jus

4 stars

Nice quality sauce, very hot indeed. It's best just to try a little bit first if you've never used it before. Lovely on beans of toast to give the meal more kick. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

High quality sauce but a bit too hot for me! Would

4 stars

High quality sauce but a bit too hot for me! Would be perfect for those like a really hot sauce. Bought as part of a promotion.

Hot 🔥 stuff

4 stars

Not just a hot sauce but strong flavoured. Great addition to your spice hit

Nice! Not as spicy as I thought it would be but st

5 stars

Nice! Not as spicy as I thought it would be but still tasty. Perfect for bbq season

Spicy

4 stars

Good quality, plenty of flavour spicy sauce

A very hot sauce, ideal for my family, can be use

5 stars

A very hot sauce, ideal for my family, can be use in many dishes.

