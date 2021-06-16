Bulls Eye Carolina Reaper Extra Hot Sauce 150G

Very nice flavour and was hot. Would highly recomm
Very nice flavour and was hot. Would highly recommend. This product was bought as part of a promotion
Nicely spicy. Would recommend it. Bought as part o
Nicely spicy. Would recommend it. Bought as part of a promotion.
Spicy...
VERY spicy, but absolutely delicious. Spiced up quite a number of otherwise rather bland meals, and had us running for the cold water.
If you like it hot...
Ouch! Use sparingly - hot 🔥 but also tasty!
Nice quality sauce, very hot indeed. It's best jus
Nice quality sauce, very hot indeed. It's best just to try a little bit first if you've never used it before. Lovely on beans of toast to give the meal more kick. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
High quality sauce but a bit too hot for me! Would
High quality sauce but a bit too hot for me! Would be perfect for those like a really hot sauce. Bought as part of a promotion.
Hot 🔥 stuff
Not just a hot sauce but strong flavoured. Great addition to your spice hit
Nice! Not as spicy as I thought it would be but st
Nice! Not as spicy as I thought it would be but still tasty. Perfect for bbq season
Spicy
Good quality, plenty of flavour spicy sauce
A very hot sauce, ideal for my family, can be use
A very hot sauce, ideal for my family, can be use in many dishes.