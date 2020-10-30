Dove Men Plus Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set
Product Description
- Dove Men + Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set
- Know a man who knows how to take great care of himself? Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set is the perfect Christmas gift to keep him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, this gift set was designed using two full-size Dove Men+Care products that team up to cleanse and protect his skin, reducing the risk of irritation and leaving it feeling comfortable and fresh all day long. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150 ml with a subtle scent fights sweat and odour for up to 48 hours. With ¼ Moisturising Technology, it's tough on sweat, not on skin, and protects against irritation. This deodorant for men from Dove Men+Care provides strong anti-perspirant protection with a clean scent to keep you feeling refreshed and dry all day long. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash 250 ml keeps a man's skin feeling healthy and strong, is dermatologically proven, and suitable for everyday use. When used alongside the Clean Comfort Deodorant included in this perfectly matched duo, it guarantees your man lasting comfort and freshness. Double your Christmas gift or birthday present for one of the men in your life by choosing this 2 in1 Daily Care gift set for him.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set has 2 full-size gifts for him in one ready to gift box: Clean Comfort Body Wash and Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol to care for his skin
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml with a subtle scent is tough on sweat, not on skin
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash 250 ml is made with ¼ moisturising technology for protection against irritation
- This duo gift set is the perfect Christmas gift to keep him feeling comfortable and protected all day long
- This Clean Comfort Body Wash and Anti-perspirant Deodorant duo set of Christmas gifts is engineered for men so you know he’ll have cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set is the ideal choice among gifts for men, whether it’s a Christmas gift for him or a birthday present for dads, sons, uncles or brothers
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 250ml Ingredients: Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, Tocopherol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 17200, CI 19140. or Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090
Storage
DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- AEROSOL DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.
- BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020