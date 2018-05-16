Tesco Roast Chicken Drumsticks 750G

- Energy666kJ 159kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Roasted chicken drumsticks with a brown sugar marinade.
- OVEN ROASTED Chicken drumsticks roasted on the bone for succulence and flavour. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. For midweek dinners that won’t break the budget choose our British chicken drumsticks, lean meat cooked on the bone for extra flavour and succulence. For a hearty dinner heat the chicken drumsticks and serve with rustic chunky chips, loads of veg and smother in rich chicken gravy. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
- OVEN ROASTED Chicken drumsticks roasted on the bone for succulence and flavour
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumsticks, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins. Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Chilled: 800W 7 mins - 7 mins 30 secs / 900W 6 mins 30 secs - 7 mins.
Place the chicken onto a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W / 900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds - 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes - 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Can be eaten hot or cold.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (99g)
|Energy
|673kJ / 160kcal
|666kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.6g
|24.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
