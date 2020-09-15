Tesco Raw Whole Black Tiger Prawns 300G

- Energy678kJ 160kcal8%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 506kJ / 119kcal
Product Description
- Raw whole black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon) in a protective ice glaze.
- Whole raw tiger prawn carefully selected & expertly prepared
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean), Water (as a protective ice glaze).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Grill - Chilled - 8-10 mins Grill from defrost. Trim tentacles if required. Preheat grill. Drain excess liquid from the prawns and place on a grill pan or tray. Grill on a medium/high heat for 8-10 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking. Remove from the grill pan or tray. Remove head and shell, season as required and serve.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry - chilled - 6-7 mins For best results pan fry from defrost. Trim tentacles if required. Preheat a little oil in a pan. Drain excess liquid from the prawns and place in the pan. Fry on a medium/high heat for 6-7 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking. Remove from the pan and drain any excess oil. Remove head and shell, season as required and serve.
Produce of
Produced in Vietnam
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e (net of glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (134g**)
|Energy
|506kJ / 119kcal
|678kJ / 160kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|26.3g
|35.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 300g typically weighs 267g.
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
