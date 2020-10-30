Baylis & Harding Signature Mens Black Pepper & Ginseng 3 Piece Set
Product Description
- B/H Sig Mens Blk Pepper & Ginseng 3 Piece Set
- A masculine and distinctively modern collection for the sophisticated man who appreciates a luxurious yet subtle fragrance. Stimulating fruity and spicey top notes have been beautifully blended with rich base notes of Sandalwood and Cedarwood to create a clean, modern men's classic.
- Printed on sustainable material
- FSC - FSC® 100%, From well-managed forests, FSC® C000000, www.fsc.org
- Box - Recycle
- Bottle - Don't Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- A stylish gift set containing 100ml Hair & Body Wash, 100ml Aftershave Balm and 50ml Face Wash.
Information
Ingredients
Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, (+/-) CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15510 (Orange 4), CI 42090 (Blue 1), Hair & Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, (+/-) CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15510 (Orange 4), CI 42090 (Blue 1), Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Urea, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Shower Gel
- Lather and rinse.
- Hair & Body Wash
- Massage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse.
- Aftershave Balm
- Massage gently into skin after shaving.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020