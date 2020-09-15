By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Al'Fez Apricot & Coriander Sauce 450g

Al'Fez Apricot & Coriander Sauce 450g
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • A thick, tomato based sauce with a delicious, herby sweet flavour.
  • For more recipes visit us online at www.alfez.com
  • Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or ceramic vessel in which they were traditionally cooked. Al'Fez cooking sauces have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our sauces.
  • Our Apricot & Coriander Sauce has a herby sweet mild flavour. Ideal for re-creating a classic Moroccan Tagine at home.
  • Rinse - Lid on - Recycle
  • Sweet and herby Moroccan style cooking sauce
  • Quick & easy
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (35%), Sugar, Dried Apricots (5%) (Apricots, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Concentrated Tomato Purée (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Seasoning (3%) (Ground Spices, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Coriander Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe Idea
  • 1. Dice and fry 450g chicken breast or boneless chicken thigh in 1 tbsp oil until sealed (5 minutes)
  • 2. Add sauce and simmer until the chicken is cooked (20 minutes)
  • 3. Serve with couscous or rice and garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve hot.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 2,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy409kJ/97kcal
Fat3.7g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate13.9g
of which sugars9.7g
Protein1.3g
Salt0.41g

