Al'Fez Apricot & Coriander Sauce 450g

Product Description
- A thick, tomato based sauce with a delicious, herby sweet flavour.
- Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or ceramic vessel in which they were traditionally cooked. Al'Fez cooking sauces have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our sauces.
- Our Apricot & Coriander Sauce has a herby sweet mild flavour. Ideal for re-creating a classic Moroccan Tagine at home.
- Sweet and herby Moroccan style cooking sauce
- Quick & easy
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato (35%), Sugar, Dried Apricots (5%) (Apricots, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Concentrated Tomato Purée (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Seasoning (3%) (Ground Spices, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Coriander Leaf
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Idea
- 1. Dice and fry 450g chicken breast or boneless chicken thigh in 1 tbsp oil until sealed (5 minutes)
- 2. Add sauce and simmer until the chicken is cooked (20 minutes)
- 3. Serve with couscous or rice and garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve hot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|409kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|of which sugars
|9.7g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.41g
