te Pa Signature Series Pinot Noir 75cl
- Pinot Noir
- Te Pā is a taste from home. Our home. The land that has been the backbone of our family for 800 years. Te Pā Signature Series offers a pure, honest, sustainably-grown taste of Marlborough, and I'm proud to put my name to each and every bottle in this range. Classic aromatics of cherry, spice, florals and a touch of sweet oak. Cherries continue through the palate with raspberries, plum and some earthy complexity. Rich fruit is balanced by fine tannins, integrated oak, and an elegant finish.
- Haysley MacDonald
- Proprietor
- 10.1 UK Units per bottle
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- New Zealand sustainable winegrowing
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Classic cherry and spice aromatics supported by florals and a hint of sweet oak. The rich fruit is balanced by fine tannins, integrated oak, and a long spicy finish.
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Te Pa Family Vineyards
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Sam Bennett
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- Harvested from a handful of low croping vineyard sites in Marlborough's Wairau valley. Cold soaked for 7 -10 days, fermented for around a week, then left on the ripe skins for a further 5-7 days to extract flavour, colour and tannins. Aged for 10 months in a mix of French oak barrels and stainlees steel tanks. Small amount of whole bunch.
History
- Te Pa is a taste from home. Our home. The land that has been the backbone of our family for 800 years. Grown and crafted in the world-famous Marlborough wine region, te Pa Signature Series offers a pure and honest taste of our home.
Regional Information
- With high sunshine hours and diverse landscapes and soils coming together to create pristine fruits and strong varietal expression, Marlborough's wines are truly distinctive and instantly memorable. I'm proud to put my name to each and every bottle in this range.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- Te Pā Family Vineyards Ltd,
- 515 Wairau Bar Rd,
- Marlborough,
- New Zealand.
Importer address
- Buckingham Schenk,
- RG12 1NF,
- UK.
Return to
- www.tepawines.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
