Alfez Morocan Meatball Sauce 450G

- A tomato cooking sauce with onion and aromatic spices.
- Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or ceramic vessel in which they were traditionally cooked. Al'Fez cooking sauces have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our sauces.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Aromatic sauce for Moroccan style meatballs
- Quick & easy
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
Water, Tomato (28%), Onion (10%), Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée (5%), Seasoning (5%) (Dried Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Ground Spices, Garlic Powder, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Coriander Leaf, Acid (Citric Acid)
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See lid.
- Moroccan Style Meatballs
- 1. Fry a pack of 12 meatballs (Lamb or Beef) in 1 tbsp oil until sealed (5 minutes).
- 2. Add Al'Fez Moroccan Style Meatball sauce and simmer until the meatballs are cooked (20 minutes)
- 3. Serve with couscous or rice and garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve hot.
4 Servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid/box. Your statutory rights are not affected.
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy Values
|409kJ/98kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.38g
