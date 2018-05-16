By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alfez Morocan Meatball Sauce 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • A tomato cooking sauce with onion and aromatic spices.
  • For more recipes visit us online at www.alfez.com
  • Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or ceramic vessel in which they were traditionally cooked. Al'Fez cooking sauces have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our sauces.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Aromatic sauce for Moroccan style meatballs
  • Quick & easy
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (28%), Onion (10%), Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée (5%), Seasoning (5%) (Dried Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Ground Spices, Garlic Powder, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Coriander Leaf, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Moroccan Style Meatballs
  • 1. Fry a pack of 12 meatballs (Lamb or Beef) in 1 tbsp oil until sealed (5 minutes).
  • 2. Add Al'Fez Moroccan Style Meatball sauce and simmer until the meatballs are cooked (20 minutes)
  • 3. Serve with couscous or rice and garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve hot.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid/box. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.alfez.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy Values409kJ/98kcal
Fat 4.4g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 13.1g
of which sugars 10g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 0.38g

