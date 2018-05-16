By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Doria Peach Halves In Light Syrup 822G

£ 1.40
£2.92/kg

New

Product Description

  • Peach Halves in Light Syrup
  • Clean Can - Recycle
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

Peaches, Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer contents to a non-metallic container.Cover, refrigerate and use within 3 days. For Best before end: See end of can.

Number of uses

Can contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning whilst every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,

Drained weight

480g

Net Contents

822g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesdrained 100g containsdrained An 80g serving contains% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy 255kJ204kJ8400kJ
-60kcal48kcal2%2000kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g<1%70g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 14.3g11.4g
of which sugars 14.3g11.4g13%90g
Fibre 1.0g0.8g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.05g0.04g1%6g
Can contains approx. 6 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

