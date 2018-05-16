La Doria Peach Halves In Light Syrup 822G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ
Product Description
- Peach Halves in Light Syrup
- Clean Can - Recycle
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
Peaches, Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer contents to a non-metallic container.Cover, refrigerate and use within 3 days. For Best before end: See end of can.
Number of uses
Warnings
- Warning whilst every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
Name and address
Produced for:
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St Ives,
- Cambridgeshire,
Return to
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St Ives,
- Cambridgeshire,
- PE27 4AA.
- www.ldhltd.com
Drained weight
480g
Net Contents
822g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|drained 100g contains
|drained An 80g serving contains
|% RI
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|255kJ
|204kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|60kcal
|48kcal
|2%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|11.4g
|of which sugars
|14.3g
|11.4g
|13%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.04g
|1%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
