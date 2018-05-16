Tesco 2 Smoky Maple Salmon Fillets 262G

- Energy1020kJ 245kcal12%
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with red pepper and parsley and a sachet of smoky maple glaze.
- Responsibly Sourced Tender and succulent salmon paired with a sweet and smoky maple glaze Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 262G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (83%), Smoky Maple Glaze [Water, Maple Syrup, Sugar, Worcester Sauce (Water, Black Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Clove), Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Water], Dried Red Pepper, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid, place the sachet to one side. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins. Place the foil tray on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle the glaze evenly over the fillets, return to oven for another 5 minutes. Remove from foil tray and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
262g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (110g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1020kJ / 245kcal
|928kJ / 223kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.0g
|19.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1080mg
|982mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 262g typically weighs 220g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
