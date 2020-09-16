By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Prime Cuts Wafer Thin Roast Beef 100G

Tesco British Prime Cuts Wafer Thin Roast Beef 100G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, roasted and sliced topside of beef.
  • PRIME CUTS BRITISH BEEF Topside of beef cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using a carefully selected prime cut. The beef topside is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture. 5 Slices
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (20g)
Energy517kJ / 122kcal103kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.5g0.5g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.0g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre0.3g0.1g
Protein24.7g4.9g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

