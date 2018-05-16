Cadbury Chunk Advent Calendar 258G

Product Description
- An assortment of chocolates.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Sprinkle a Little Christmas Cheer!
- On the countdown to Christmas, one door every day reveals another festive treat. Discover 24 ways to inspire goodwill, spread generosity and of course, delight in the 24 Cadbury Dairy Milk, Wholenut and Caramel chunks that await.
- Unwrap a Good Habit
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 24 individually wrapped chunks of wholenut, dairy milk & caramel
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 258G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Carbonates, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, ** The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
258g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2165 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|518 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|16 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|53 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|-
|Protein
|6.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.27 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
