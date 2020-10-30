Leo Bancroft Led Light Ip Mirror
Product Description
- LEO BANCROFT LED LIGHT IP MIRROR
- Leo the Award Winning International Hairdresser is Dedicated to Creating the best you
- LED light up mirror with dimmable surround is for use when it is dark, poorly lit or lighting is uneven. It is easy to style hair and apply flawless makeup using this LED mirror.
- Framed with 32 LED lights, adjust or dim the brightness using a touch sensor on the front of the mirror to find the perfect lighting for styling hair or applying make-up.
- The 180° rotation makes it easy to view every angle of your face so it's perfect for shaping brows, inserting or removing contact lenses and more.
- Lightweight and cordless you can decide whether to have the mirror in a fixed position, or use it on the go.
- The contemporary white stand benefits from a moulded storage dish at the base. An ideal place for keeping hair accessories or loose jewellery.
- Requires 4 × AAA Batteries (Not Included)
- Box - Cardboard - Widely recycled
- Leo Bancroft is a registered trade mark used under license.
- Dedicated to Creating the best you
- The ultimate Lighting
- 180° Tilting Mirror
- Touch Sensor for Quick On/Off
- Dimmable Lights
- Portable for Easy Travel
- Cordless
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To Assemble, simply push the mirror arm onto the base and twist anti-clockwise until it clicks into place.
- Care & Caution:
- - Press the button on the back of the mirror to turn on and off. Tap the touch sensor on the front to quickly turn the LEDs on and off. To dim or brighten the LEDs press and hold the touch sensor. The touch sensor will only work if the button on the back is turned on.
- - Always turn off using the button on the back when not in use for long periods of time.
- - This product has been designed for use when styling hair, applying make-up etc. Not for illumination purposes.
- This is important information, please keep for future reference.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Only use AAA batteries.
- Batteries should only be inserted or changed by an adult.
- Different types of batteries or new and used batteries are not to be mixed.
- Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity.
- Exhausted batteries are to be removed from the battery compartment.
- The supply terminals are not to be short circuited.
- Do not dispose of the product or batteries in household waste. Check with your local household waste facilities for disposal.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- AFB Licensing Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
Return to
- This product has been supplied by AFB PLC and has been manufactured to meet our demanding standards. In the unlikely event that this product is faulty, please return to the place of purchase with your receipt. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- AFB Licensing Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL4 0JJ,
- U.K.
Safety information
