By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Opihr Gin & Tonic With Twist Orange 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Opihr Gin & Tonic With Twist Orange 250Ml
£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange
  • OPIHR's Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange is a pre-mixed, ready to drink gin created with exotic, hand-picked botanicals and premium tonic.
  • OPIHR Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange is created using handpicked botanicals found along the ancient spice route, including cubeb berries from Malaysia, coriander from Morocco and cardamom from India. Every sip will transport you to a new and exotic destination, so where will you enjoy yours?
  • ‘Opihr' is a legendary region famed for its wealth and riches which prospered during the reign of King Solomon. The King regularly received cargoes of gold, silver and spices from Opihr and whilst its exact location remains a mystery, it is thought to have been in the Orient along the ancient spice route.
  • With every sip of OPIHR Gin, we hope to transport you to a new and exotic destination, be it the Orient or beyond…
  • 1.8 UK Units per can
  • Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Botanicals from the ancient spice route
  • Spices of the orient
  • London dry gin
  • Spain orange
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Fresh citrus orange notes, with warm spice balance. Taste: A zesty sparkling blend of OPIHR gin with rich burst of orange and tonic. Finish: Medium length with medium sweet finish

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

6.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled straight from the can, or in a glass over ice.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • G&J Greenalls,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • G&J Greenalls,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.
  • www.opihr.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Opihr Gin & Tonic With Dash Ginger 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb Gin & Ginger Ale 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 250Ml

£ 2.50
£10.00/litre

Offer

Sipsmith Gin And Tonic 250Ml

£ 2.75
£11.00/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here