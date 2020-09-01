Opihr Gin & Tonic With Twist Orange 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange
- OPIHR's Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange is a pre-mixed, ready to drink gin created with exotic, hand-picked botanicals and premium tonic.
- OPIHR Gin & Tonic with a twist of orange is created using handpicked botanicals found along the ancient spice route, including cubeb berries from Malaysia, coriander from Morocco and cardamom from India. Every sip will transport you to a new and exotic destination, so where will you enjoy yours?
- ‘Opihr' is a legendary region famed for its wealth and riches which prospered during the reign of King Solomon. The King regularly received cargoes of gold, silver and spices from Opihr and whilst its exact location remains a mystery, it is thought to have been in the Orient along the ancient spice route.
- With every sip of OPIHR Gin, we hope to transport you to a new and exotic destination, be it the Orient or beyond…
- 1.8 UK Units per can
- Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Botanicals from the ancient spice route
- Spices of the orient
- London dry gin
- Spain orange
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Fresh citrus orange notes, with warm spice balance. Taste: A zesty sparkling blend of OPIHR gin with rich burst of orange and tonic. Finish: Medium length with medium sweet finish
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
6.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End See Base of Can
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled straight from the can, or in a glass over ice.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- G&J Greenalls,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
Return to
- G&J Greenalls,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
- www.opihr.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020