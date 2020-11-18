By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Gift 250G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Gift 250G
£ 5.00
£2.00/100g
Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates.
  • 24 individually wrapped pieces
  • Unwrap a Good Habit
  • Let's Recycle
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Individually wrapped chunks of dairy milk, wholenut & caramel
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Carbonates, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2139 kJ8400 kJ /
-512 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 28 g70 g
of which Saturates 15 g20 g
Carbohydrate 58 g260 g
of which Sugars 53 g90 g
Fibre 1.9 g-
Protein 6.5 g50 g
Salt 0.28 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

