Tesco 2 Minted Lamb Steaks 250g​

Product Description
- 2 Lamb leg steaks with mint seasoning.
- A prime cut, chosen for it's full flavour, with a classic sweet, mint seasoning.
- From Trusted Farms A prime cut with a classic, sweet mint seasoning.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (96%), Sugar, Mint, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Parsley, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Spearmint Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: Grill Chilled: 10-14 mins Place steaks under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes (medium) or 12-14 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove from grill and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Vacuum packed for freshness and to improve tenderness and succulence.
- It is normal for there to be an odour on opening.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom, Made using lamb from
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (95g**)
|Energy
|819kJ / 195kcal
|778kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|30.3g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 190g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
