Pipers Crisps Anglesey Sea Salt 150G

- Sea Salt Flavour Potato Crisps
- - Delicious crisps simply salted with natural Welsh sea salt
- - Award-winning Pipers crisps are made with British potatoes and carefully sourced ingredients
- - Impress your guests with a 150g bag to share
- - Gluten free
- - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Produced with Welsh salt from Britain's only protected designation of origin, Pipers Anglesey Sea Salt crisps are an elevated interpretation of a British classic. The crisps are made with pure crystallised salt harvested daily from the stunning Menai Strait in Northwest Wales. Discover more about Anglesey Sea Salt at Piperscrisps.com.
- Established by farmers in 2004, Pipers produce award-winning crisps using locally sourced potatoes and high-quality ingredients. Partnering with a select range of growers and artisans with a passion for extraordinary produce, Pipers offer a carefully crafted selection of crisps - exactly as they should taste.
- Made by farmers
- Crisps as they should taste
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Anglesey Sea Salt PDO
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the UK
- Pipers Crisps,
- Elsham,
- North Lincolnshire,
- DN20 0SP.
- Our snacks are made for you, we appreciate your comments and views.
- Contact: customerservice@piperscrisps.com
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2223kJ/532kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|Of which Saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrates
|57.2g
|Of which Sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.94g
