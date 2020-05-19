By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Banetti Burgu Fusilli Pasta 500G
£ 0.75
£1.50/kg

New

  • Our certificate ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BS OHSAS 18001 ve Din EN ISO 22000
  • Produced According to Turkish Food Codex Regulation.
  • Makarna pasta
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry place.Do not expose to direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Recommendation
  • Boil minimum three liters of water and add a tablespoon of salt. Add one pack of Banetti pasta into the boiling water and cook in high heat while stirring until desired softness is reached (8 to 10 min.). Drain well and serve with preferred sauce.

Return to

  • www.banetti.com.tr
  • banetti@banetti.com.tr

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100 g Uncooked Pasta)
Energy362,8 kcal / 1516,50 kj
Protein12,5 g
Carbohydrate74,5 g
Fiber1,0 g
Fat1,2 g
- Unsaturated fat1,0 g
- Saturated fat0,2 g
Salt0,002 g
Cholesterol 0

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing quality for very good price

5 stars

Very good quality pasta & cheap price my family and I loved it

