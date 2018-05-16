La Espanola Olive Oil 750Ml

Product Description
- Olive oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
- Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
- Green Dot
- Ideal for grilling & roasting
- Non drip pourer
- Kosher
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Refined Olive Oil, Virgin Olive OIl
Storage
Store away from light and heat. Keep at room temperature.
Name and address
- Acesur,
- Ctra. Madrid-Cádiz,
- Km. 550,6 41703,
- Dos Hermanas,
- Sevilla,
- (Spain).
Return to
- www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk
- hello@laespanolaoliveoil.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|3381 kJ / 822 kcal
|Fat
|91.4 g
|of which saturates
|12.8 g
|mono-unsaturates
|70.4 g
|polyunsaturates
|8.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
