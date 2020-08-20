Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blanc 2020 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White South African Wine
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Inspected Bruce Jack Dept of Utmost Quality - Crafted for Freshness
- Gooseberry & apple pie with a twist of lime
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Gooseberry & apple pie with a twist of lime
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
uniWines Vineyards
Wine Maker
WS Visagie
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Healthy grapes received early in the day. Grapes were crushed, juice drained and skins pressed. After juice settled, clear juice is used to ferment. From there the wine is stabilized and filtered.
History
- At the southern tip of the African continent, where two oceans meet, lies the city of Cape Town, a great wine capital of the world and a gateway to the South African wine lands. A winemaking tradition and history dating back more than three centuries blends the restrained elegance of the Old World with the accessible fruit-driven styles of the New World, making for varied and exciting wines which eloquently express the unique terroir, extraordinary diversity and fascinating people of the Western Cape. The Cape wine lands are among the most breathtakingly beautiful in the world.
Regional Information
- Uniwines only used the best quality grapes to make its fantastic wines. The vineyards is situated in the beautiful Breedekloof valley with deep rocky soils that is covered in sandy loam soils. All aspects of the soil, climate and region delivers these top quality vineyards.
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Importer address
- Bruce Jack Wines,
- London,
- SW20 9HQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Bruce Jack Wines,
- London,
- SW20 9HQ,
- UK.
- www.brucejack.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020