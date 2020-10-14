By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chorizo Mac & Cheese 650g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Chorizo Mac & Cheese 650g
£ 6.00
£9.24/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2430kJ 580kcal
    29%
  • Fat25.2g
    36%
  • Saturates13.2g
    66%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 802kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a creamy extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce, with chorizo pork sausage and a mozzarella full fat soft cheese and parsley breadcrumb.
  • Chifferi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce made with extra mature Cheddar and a hint of Dijon mustard. The chorizo is made from selected cuts of pork, which are spiced and cured with smoked paprika, rosemary, sage and garlic for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the chorizo to develop.
  • Cooked in a rich extra mature Cheddar sauce, with chorizo. Finished with mozzarella and parsley breadcrumb.
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chifferi Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Whole Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Chorizo Pork Sausage (5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Rosemary Extract, Sage, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Lactic Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Paprika], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Smoked Paprika, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Mustard Flour, Parsley, Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Salt, Whey (Milk).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 35-40 minutes Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy802kJ2430kJ191kcal580kcal
Fat8.3g25.2g
Saturates4.4g13.2g
Carbohydrate19.9g60.3g
Sugars1.9g5.8g
Fibre1.3g4.1g
Protein8.6g25.9g
Salt0.6g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven heated according to instructions 650g typically weighs 605g.--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here