Tesco Finest Chorizo Mac & Cheese 650g
- Energy2430kJ 580kcal29%
- Fat25.2g36%
- Saturates13.2g66%
- Sugars5.8g6%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 802kJ
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a creamy extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce, with chorizo pork sausage and a mozzarella full fat soft cheese and parsley breadcrumb.
- Chifferi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce made with extra mature Cheddar and a hint of Dijon mustard. The chorizo is made from selected cuts of pork, which are spiced and cured with smoked paprika, rosemary, sage and garlic for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the chorizo to develop.
- Cooked in a rich extra mature Cheddar sauce, with chorizo. Finished with mozzarella and parsley breadcrumb.
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chifferi Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Whole Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Chorizo Pork Sausage (5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Rosemary Extract, Sage, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Lactic Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Paprika], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Smoked Paprika, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Mustard Flour, Parsley, Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Salt, Whey (Milk).
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 35-40 minutes Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
650g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|802kJ
|2430kJ
|191kcal
|580kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|25.2g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|13.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|60.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.1g
|Protein
|8.6g
|25.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When oven heated according to instructions 650g typically weighs 605g.
|When oven heated according to instructions.
