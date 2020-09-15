By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Crispy Katsu Chicken Tenders 305G

Tesco Finest Crispy Katsu Chicken Tenders 305G
£ 3.50
£11.48/kg

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1353kJ 323kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 940kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets in a katsu breadcrumb coating.
  • Inspired by popular Japanese cuisine, our chefs have coated British chicken mini fillets with aromatic spiced breadcrumbs, onion and mild curry powders for a little kick. Oven cook in 18 minutes. Do as the Japanese do, serve with rice and with katsu sauce. Or wrap in a tortilla with lettuce and tomato.
  • Tender chicken breast mini fillets with a sweet & salty spice blend and crunchy coconut crumb Whole Breast 100% Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 305G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Semolina (Wheat), Maize Flour, Lentils, Desiccated Coconut, Rice flakes, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Ginger, Wheat Gluten, Tomato Powder, Coriander Leaf, Dextrose, Coriander, Cumin, Olive Oil, Fennel, Yeast, Turmeric, Chilli, Paprika, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Aniseed, Cayenne Pepper, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

305g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (144g**)
Energy940kJ / 224kcal1353kJ / 323kcal
Fat10.4g15.0g
Saturates1.3g1.9g
Carbohydrate16.1g23.2g
Sugars2.3g3.3g
Fibre1.2g1.8g
Protein15.9g22.9g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 288g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

