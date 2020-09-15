By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fern Peak Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

image 1 of Fern Peak Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

  • The iconic silver fern, just like our typical Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, is distinctive of New Zealand. A refreshingly crisp and fresh Sauvignon with aromas of cut grass and zesty citrus combined with gooseberry and passion fruit notes.
  • 9 UK Units per bottle
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshingly crisp and fresh Sauvignon with aromas of cut grass and zesty citrus combined with gooseberry and passion fruit notes

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • F 84700.
  • SVCL,
  • À 62500 Saint-Martin au Laert,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House, 168,
  • Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Brand Phoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House, 168,
  • Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml

