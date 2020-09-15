Fern Peak Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

- The iconic silver fern, just like our typical Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, is distinctive of New Zealand. A refreshingly crisp and fresh Sauvignon with aromas of cut grass and zesty citrus combined with gooseberry and passion fruit notes.
- 9 UK Units per bottle
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Name and address
- F 84700.
- SVCL,
- À 62500 Saint-Martin au Laert,
- France.
Importer address
- Brand Phoenix Ltd,
- Shakespeare House, 168,
- Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
Return to
- Brand Phoenix Ltd,
- Shakespeare House, 168,
- Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml
