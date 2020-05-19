Brewdog Hard Seltzer Cactus & Lime 330Ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Premixed Vodka Drink with Natural Flavourings.
- Scottish sparkling water lifted with rogue wave vodka & all-natural fruit flavours. Absolutely no sweeteners.
- Lifted sparkling water
- All natural ingredients
- Zero carbs, zero sugar & just 90 calories
- Work hard, play hard & drink hard seltzer
- Pack size: 330ML
- Zero carbs
- Zero sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vodka, Natural Flavourings, Malic Acid
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before See Base.Store Cold.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh.
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Brewdog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- Brewdog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
