Product Description
- LOL Colour Surprise Bath Fizzer 150g
- Wrap - Card - Widely Recycled
- Fizzer Wrap - Pet - Widely Recycled
- TM & @ MGA Ent., Inc. U.S. & other countries
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium carbonate, PEG-8, Parfum, Benzophenone-4, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aqua, CI 14700, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Drop the Bath Fizzer into the bath to create a sweet-smelling bath time.
- Watch as the colours magically reveal themselves! Remove all packaging from fizzer before use.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Wrap. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
150g ℮
Safety information
