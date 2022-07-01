Rio Mare Tuna In Olive Oil 3X80g

Delicious but expensive
Delicious but expensive
a nicer taste and useful size for one person
i love these little tins just right for a tuna sandwich or a salad especially for one It seems fresher than the bigger tins really nice
Tender, juicy and full of flavour!
This is the most tender juicy and flavourful tin of tuna there is! It is quite different form anything else on the market and truly the best for salads, sandwiches or even on its own. I hope you will keep on stocking it as I buy it every week!
Great flavour and quality.
Very good quality. Used in a sandwich and baked potato, and salad
The best I’ve ever eaten, very much enhanced by th
The best I’ve ever eaten, very much enhanced by the olive oil.
awful
Sludge in a pool of oil
LOVE THIS TUNA
LOVE THIS TUNA
Delicious!
This is the best tuna I’ve ever had from a can. It’s delicious and there isn’t too much olive oil.