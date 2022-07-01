We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rio Mare Tuna In Olive Oil 3X80g

4.4(8)Write a review
Product Description

  • Tuna in Olive Oil - Solid Pack.
  • Rio Mare stands for responsible quality from the sea to your table.
  • Responsible for;
  • - the environment and sustainable fishing
  • - choosing top quality raw materials
  • - measuring and monitoring product quality
  • - the traceability of every product
  • - the quest for fine flavours and healthy products
  • For More Info on Responsible Quality Please visit www.riomare.com
  • Italy's favourite Tuna
  • *Market leader in Italy (IRI data Y.E. Sept 2019)
  • A 3-pack of Rio Mare's smaller cans - perfect for snacks, or lighter recipes.
  • Rio Mare combines prime quality tuna with the finest olive oil to give you the pleasure of fine Italian food every day.
  • Tender yet firm and the pink color are the core characteristics of Rio Mare Tuna.
  • Its high quality is the result of the careful selection of the tuna loins and the strict controls they undergo across the supply chain.
  • Rio Mare Tuna is canned with a blend of high-quality olive oil and a pinch of sea salt.
  • It's great on its own as a tasty, nutritious main course, but also the perfect ingredient for creating mouth-watering recipes.
  • Dolphin Safe
  • This can only contains Pole&Line-caught tuna: a selective, artisanal fishing method, involving the use of special hooks, that reduces the unintentional capture of other marine species.
  • Pole & line
  • Pack size: 156G

Information

Ingredients

Tuna**, Olive Oil, Salt, **Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) Pelamis

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Bolton Alimentari S.p.A.,
  • Via L. Einaudi,
  • 8/22 Cermenate,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Bolton Alimentari S.p.A.,
  • Via L. Einaudi,
  • 8/22 Cermenate,
  • Italy.

Drained weight

3 x 52g

Net Contents

3 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g Serving of the Whole Product
Energy 410 kcal
-1695 kJ
Fat 38 g
of which: saturates 6,2 g
Carbohydrates 0 g
of which: sugars 0 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 1,3 g
8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Delicious but expensive

4 stars

Delicious but expensive

a nicer taste and useful size for one person

5 stars

i love these little tins just right for a tuna sandwich or a salad especially for one It seems fresher than the bigger tins really nice

Tender, juicy and full of flavour!

5 stars

This is the most tender juicy and flavourful tin of tuna there is! It is quite different form anything else on the market and truly the best for salads, sandwiches or even on its own. I hope you will keep on stocking it as I buy it every week!

Great flavour and quality.

5 stars

Very good quality. Used in a sandwich and baked potato, and salad

The best I’ve ever eaten, very much enhanced by th

5 stars

The best I’ve ever eaten, very much enhanced by the olive oil.

awful

1 stars

Sludge in a pool of oil

LOVE THIS TUNA

5 stars

LOVE THIS TUNA

Delicious!

5 stars

This is the best tuna I’ve ever had from a can. It’s delicious and there isn’t too much olive oil.

