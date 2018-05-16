Cadbury Santa Selection Box 150G

Product Description
- Selection box assortment
- Cadbury Fudge
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Wispa
- Textured milk chocolate bar.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Kids Bar
- Milk Chocolate.
- Cadbury Double Decker
- Milk chocolate with smooth, chewy nougat (38 %) and crisp, crunchy cereal (9 %) filling bar.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
- Milk Chocolates.
- Cadbury Crunchie
- Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).
- 5 bars and 1 bag = ℮ 150 g
- It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this box if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packing.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 6 of your favourites in this selection box
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
150g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (30.5 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 2271 kJ 693 kJ 8400 kJ - 544 kcal 166 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 32 g 9.8 g 70 g of which Saturates 19 g 5.7 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56 g 17 g 260 g of which Sugars 55 g 17 g 90 g Fibre 2.3 g 0.7 g - Protein 6.6 g 2.0 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.07 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Milk***, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, ***The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (18 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 2232 kJ 401 kJ 8400 kJ - 534 kcal 96 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 5.5 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 3.3 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 10 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 10 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.3 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.3 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (from Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (40 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 1928 kJ 771 kJ 8400 kJ - 459 kcal 183 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 17 g 6.8 g 70 g of which Saturates 8.9 g 3.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 72 g 29 g 260 g of which Sugars 55 g 22 g 90 g Fibre 1.6 g 0.6 g - Protein 3.8 g 1.5 g 50 g Salt 0.20 g 0.08 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (26.1 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 1956 kJ 510 kJ 8400 kJ - 465 kcal 121 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 17 g 4.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 9.8 g 2.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 74 g 19 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 17 g 90 g Fibre 1.3 g 0.3 g - Protein 3.1 g 0.8 g 50 g Salt 0.58 g 0.15 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per bar (22 g) **Reference Intakes Energy 1879 kJ 413 kJ 8400 kJ - 447 kcal 98 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 3.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 8.0 g 1.8 g 20 g Carbohydrate 75 g 16 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 0.6 g 0.1 g - Protein 2.3 g 0.5 g 50 g Salt 0.32 g 0.07 g 6 g **Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
