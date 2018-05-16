FFTO Tesco Finest Salmon Roasting Joint 904g

- Energy1842kJ 442kcal22%
Product Description
- Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) with a mushroom and red onion stuffing, with a dried red pepper and chive dressing and a cranberry and redcurrant glaze.
- Our succulent Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA assured and stuffed with a rich roasted mushroom and caramelised red onion stuffing. Paired with a sweet cranberry glaze which complements the salmon beautifully. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 904G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (77%), Butter (Milk), Mushroom, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Onion, Parsley, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Redcurrant, Muscovado Sugar, Cranberry, Brandy, Dried Red Pepper, Chive, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Cinnamon, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Orange Zest, Lemon Zest, Ginger, Nutmeg, Coriander, Fennel, Yeast, Olive Oil, Clove, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 70 mins. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place sachet of glaze to one side. Place foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, baste with oil from cook, cover with foil and cook for a further 30 minutes. Remove foil, cut bands and peel to side, pour over glaze and cook for a further 10 minutes uncovered. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking, slice with a serrated knife.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
904g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|945kJ
|1842kJ
|227kcal
|442kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|27.5g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|19.5g
|38.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 904g typically weighs 780g.
|-
|-
Safety information
