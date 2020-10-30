Wish Upon A Star Nail Art Set
Product Description
- Wish Upon A Star Nail Art Set
- Hidden inside the tipi is everything you need to create a magical manicure fit for a woodland fairy! When you're finished with the box. Look inside, write a wish to your forest friends and see if it comes true!
- Love your planet!
- Recycle Me
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- Bottles - Glass - Widely Recycled
- Lids - PP - Check Locally
Information
Ingredients
Glitter Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Acrylates Copolymer, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Lilac, Pink and Blue Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Mica, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Polyethylene Terephthalate. May contain CI 15850, CI 16035, CI 42090, Nail Sticker Adhesive: Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, PVP Propylene Glycol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain for future reference.
- Peelable Nail Polish Directions for use: Shake well before use. Paint nails and allow to dry between coats. Why not apply the glitter polish on top to create a sparkle fairy dust design! To remove peel away and wash hands with soap and warm water.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Caution! Contains glass. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed.
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Check Locally
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
