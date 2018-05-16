By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Allinson's Country Grain Bread Flour 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Allinson's Country Grain Bread Flour 1Kg
£ 1.50
£1.50/kg

Product Description

  • Bread flour with malted wheat flakes, malted wheat flour, malted barley flour, and rye flour.
  • Make this Rustic & Hearty Country Grain Loaf at BakingMad.com/bread
  • Throwers, kneaders and folders, we know nothing compares to homemade.
  • Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
  • As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
  • Pair with Allinson's Easy Bake Yeast
  • For the best results every time
  • Quality ingredients
  • Better baking every time
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Malted Wheat Flakes, Malted Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Rye Flour, Malted ingredients make up 12% of the product

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Name and address

  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1415kJ/335kcal
Fat1.8g
Of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate62g
Of which sugars1.9g
Fibre11g
Protein12g
Salt0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Fast Action Dried Yeast 56G

£ 0.85
£15.18/kg

Allinson Easy Bake Yeast Tin 100G

£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Allinson Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg

£ 2.00
£1.34/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here