L'oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Clubcard Price
  • This Giftset Contains:
  • L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Glow Mask 50ml
  • The Pure Clay Glow Mask is blended with three powerful pure clays and Red Algae. Together these act like a magnet and draw out impurities from the skin, leaving pure, clean and bright skin.
  • L'Oreal Paris Micellar Water Normal/Dry Skin 400ml
  • The Micellar Water for normal to dry, sensitive skin is made from purified water, combining micelles in water that capture impurities. Glycerin helps to moisturise and soothe the skin while cleansing.
  • L'Oreal Paris Miss Baby Roll Mascara
  • The Miss Baby Roll Mascara provides mega volume, curl and all-day hold. The Mega Curl Roller Brush curls lashes from the root for an instant lash lift. The Quick Mega Volume formula volumises lashes and holds them in a curl all day.
  • Say hello to beautiful skin and captivating lashes, with this gift set you can detox like a pro, cleanse like an expert and volumise like a queen. Prep skin, make up win!
  • The ultimate gift for beauty lovers
  • Beauty like a boss by prepping your skin for a make up win!
  • Detox like a pro with pure clay glow mask 50ml
  • Cleanse like an expert with L'Oreal paris micellar water 400ml
  • Volumise like a queen with miss baby roll mascara
  • Contains 3 full sized products. Perfect gift for teenager beauty junkies

Information

Ingredients

Pure Clay Glow Mask 50ml: Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, PEG-100 Stearate, Prunus Armeniaca Seed Powder / Apricot Seed Powder, Perlite, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Palmaria Palmata Extract, Moroccan Lava Clay, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Montmorillonite, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, Micellar Normal to Dry: Aqua/Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Miss Baby Roll Mascara: Aqua / Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Styrene / Acrylates / Ammonium Methacrylate, Copolymer, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Synthetic Beeswax, Bisdiglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polybutene, Cetyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Steareth-2, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acacia Senegal Gum, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Behenate, Sodium Dehydro-Acetate, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, BHT [+/- May contain: CI 77499 / Iron Oxides]

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Great product

2 stars

Great product

