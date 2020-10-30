L'oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set

Great product
Pure Clay Glow Mask 50ml: Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, PEG-100 Stearate, Prunus Armeniaca Seed Powder / Apricot Seed Powder, Perlite, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Palmaria Palmata Extract, Moroccan Lava Clay, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Montmorillonite, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, Micellar Normal to Dry: Aqua/Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Miss Baby Roll Mascara: Aqua / Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Styrene / Acrylates / Ammonium Methacrylate, Copolymer, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Synthetic Beeswax, Bisdiglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polybutene, Cetyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Steareth-2, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acacia Senegal Gum, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Behenate, Sodium Dehydro-Acetate, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, BHT [+/- May contain: CI 77499 / Iron Oxides]
