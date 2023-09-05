We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wet Ones Be Fresh 12 Antibacterial & Biodegradable Wipes

£1.00

£8.33/100sht

Wet Ones® Be Fresh eco-friendly hand & body wipes are made from plant derived fibres and are perfect for removing dirt & preventing the spread of bacteria.- Biodegradable- Made from plant derived fibres- Wipes contain no plastic- Alcohol free- No added dyes
The UK's Original & Number 1*...*UK Nielsen Adult Wipes, 52 weeks ending 28/12/19
PEFC - PEFC™/16-33-1754, PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.orgWet Ones is a trademark of Edgewell. © 2020 Edgewell.
BiodegradableKills 99.9 % of BacteriaWipes Contain No PlasticDermatologically Tested
Pack size: 12SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Polysorbate 20, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzalkonium Chloride, Parfum, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Sodium Chloride, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Eugenol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

12 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Peel back label & remove wipes, resealing to prevent moisture loss. Don't flush in the toilet, dispose of in waste bin. Benzalkonium Chloride (0.0975g in 100g of dosed liquid). Allow 5 minutes for 99.9% bacterial kill. Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.

