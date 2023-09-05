Wet Ones Be Fresh 12 Antibacterial & Biodegradable Wipes

Wet Ones® Be Fresh eco-friendly hand & body wipes are made from plant derived fibres and are perfect for removing dirt & preventing the spread of bacteria. - Biodegradable - Made from plant derived fibres - Wipes contain no plastic - Alcohol free - No added dyes

The UK's Original & Number 1*... *UK Nielsen Adult Wipes, 52 weeks ending 28/12/19

PEFC - PEFC™/16-33-1754, PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.org Wet Ones is a trademark of Edgewell. © 2020 Edgewell.

Biodegradable Kills 99.9 % of Bacteria Wipes Contain No Plastic Dermatologically Tested

Pack size: 12SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Polysorbate 20, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzalkonium Chloride, Parfum, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Sodium Chloride, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Eugenol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

12 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage