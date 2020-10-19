By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Medjool Date Tray 250G

Tesco Finest Medjool Date Tray 250G
£ 6.00
£2.40/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 30g
  • Energy402kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of Medjool pitted dates, stuffed with chopped roasted hazelnuts, dipped in dark chocolate, stuffed with pistachios, marzipan and almonds.
  • Dates hand filled with chopped hazelnuts, vibrant pistachios, marzipan & almonds, alongside dates dipped in dark Belgian chocolate.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Date (85%), Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts, Almonds, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Pistachio Nuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy402kJ1339kJ95kcal317kcal
Fat0.9g3.0g
Saturates0.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate19.4g64.5g
Sugars17.5g58.4g
Fibre2.5g8.3g
Protein1.2g3.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

