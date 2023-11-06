We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 10 Mini Ham Hock & Cheddar Crumpets 200G

Tesco Finest 10 Mini Ham Hock & Cheddar Crumpets 200G

4.5(2)
£5.50

£2.75/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One crumpet
Energy
142kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 790kJ / 187kcal

10 Mini crumpets topped with béchamel sauce, ham hock, medium Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, mustard and chive.
Soft & Flavourful with a kick of mustard
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Ham Hock (9%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Yeast, Butter (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Salt, Chive, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Yellow Mustard Bran, Ground Turmeric, White Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

