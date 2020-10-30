Nivea Pamper Me Gift Bag
Product Description
- NIVEA PAMPER ME GIFT BAG
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream
- NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm
- Made in Germany.
- Shower Puff
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Puff PE, Ribbon cotton.
- Cosmetic Bag
- Country of Origin: China.
- Material: Body: Suede PU, Lining: Polyester.
- NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
- NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
- This Gift Pack is made from 30% recycled material
- Only FSC Board used
- This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
- www.nivea.com/sustainability
- www.recyclenow.com
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- I Choose this Just for you
- The Gift of care
- All over pampering treats your skin will love
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Gossypium Herbaceum Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Hydrolyzed Silk, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850
Preparation and Usage
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245,
- Hamburg.
Return to
- www.NIVEA.com
