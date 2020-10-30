By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Pamper Me Gift Bag

image 1 of Nivea Pamper Me Gift Bag
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
Product Description

  • NIVEA PAMPER ME GIFT BAG
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
  • Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
  • NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream
  • NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm
  • Made in Germany.
  • Shower Puff
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Materials: Puff PE, Ribbon cotton.
  • Cosmetic Bag
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Material: Body: Suede PU, Lining: Polyester.
  • NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream
  • Made in Spain.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
  • NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
  • This Gift Pack is made from 30% recycled material
  • Only FSC Board used
  • This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • www.nivea.com/sustainability
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
  • I Choose this Just for you
  • The Gift of care
  • All over pampering treats your skin will love

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Gossypium Herbaceum Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Hydrolyzed Silk, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850

Preparation and Usage

  • Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

