Tesco Finest Whole Lamb Shoulder Plus Glaze 1.78Kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1298kJ / 312kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked marinated lamb shoulder with maple and redcurrant glaze and an orange slice.
- This pack of lamb shoulder has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Slow Cook. Tender British whole shoulder of lamb slow cooked for 6 hours in a blend of aromatic spices for extra succulence
- Pack size: 1.78KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (92%), Redcurrant and Maple Sauce (5%) [Water, Muscovado Sugar, Invert Sugar, Redcurrant Jelly (Glucose Syrup, Redcurrant Juice, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Antioxidant (Citric Acid)), Red Wine Vinegar, Redcurrant Concentrate, Corn Starch, Maple Syrup, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Orange Slice, Sugar, Salt, Rosemary Sprig, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Spices, Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices Extract, Mace, Ginger Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 90mins Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Empty contents of pouch into an ovenproof roasting tray and place shoulder fat side facing up in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 75 minutes basting regularly. Remove from the oven, pour away excess juices and pour sachet over lamb shoulder coating evenly, return to oven for final 15 minutes.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1780g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per 189g
|Energy
|1298kJ / 312kcal
|2454kJ / 590kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|43.5g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|19.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|25.0g
|47.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
