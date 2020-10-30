Miss So... Eau De Toilette Purse Spray Gift Pack 30Ml
Product Description
- Miss So... EDT Purse Spray Gift Pack 30ml
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Starlet White Musk & Coconut: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzophenone -2, Limonene, Coumarin, CI 19140 (D&C Yellow 5), CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), Sugar Rush Candy & Raspberry: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone -2, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow 5), Twilight Kiss Vanilla Fudge Milkshake: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance ), Benzophenone -2, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), CI 42090 (FD&C Blue 1)
Produce of
Made in R.O.I., Designed and assembled in the U.K.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Flammable until dry. Do not use near fire, flame or heat.
- Flammable
- Inflammable
Name and address
- So...?,
- London,
- SW1H 0BL,
- England.
Return to
- So...?,
- London,
- SW1H 0BL,
- England.
- www.sofragrance.com
- Instagram, Facebook, Twitter @SoFragrance
Net Contents
3 x 10ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: Flammable until dry. Do not use near fire, flame or heat. Flammable Inflammable
Using Product Information
