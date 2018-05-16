By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Canadian Cooked Prawns 150G

Tesco Finest Canadian Cooked Prawns 150G
£ 3.25
£21.67/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy238kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled prawns (Pandalus borealis), defrosted.
  • Tesco finest* Cooked & Peeled Coldwater Prawns Wild caught large North Atlantic coldwater prawns gently cooked for a firm and juicy texture. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
  • Wild caught large North Atlantic coldwater prawns gently cooked for a firm and juicy texture.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns caught in the North-West Atlantic.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (75g)
Energy317kJ / 75kcal238kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein16.6g12.4g
Salt1.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

