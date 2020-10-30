Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Trio Gift Set
- Is it even Christmas if you haven’t got your hands on a Lynx gift set? It’s a tradition. One that means he can start the day fresh and keep feeling fresh all day long. One that means you're not struggling to find a last-minute gift for him year after year. And you can't go wrong with Lynx Leather & Cookies Trio Gift Set, featuring Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Bodyspray 150 ml, Bodywash 250 ml, and Anti-perspirant 150 ml. There’ll be no need to fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us.
- At Lynx, we know that we’ve all been there. Been told that a ‘real man’ has to behave a certain way. YAWN. These outdated masculinity stereotypes might have been the norm decades ago, but times have changed. That’s why we designed this gift set with three full-size Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies products, all riffing on a fragrance combo that’s even better than they say.
- We’re talking fresh top notes given by citrus, mint and spices and a subtle leather scent set up against warm notes of vanilla, cookie, maple syrup and creamy musk. We're talking a head-turning combo that keeps you at the top of your game all day. Buying Christmas presents for your gamer brother has never been easier. Or for your dad. Or uncle. Or... you get the gist.
- One last thing. When it comes to gift sets, we take our packaging seriously, meaning it's fully recyclable. Oh, and it's got an afterlife built-in. Discover. Rebuild. Recycle. Not keen? No judgement here. But make it your mission to recycle it.
- Lynx Leather & Cookies Trio Gift Set includes three products for him: Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Bodyspray 150 ml, Bodywash 250 ml and Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml
- The bodyspray delivers the perfect amount of zing with a new leather and fresh cookies scent
- The bodywash is an ultra-fresh body, hair, and face wash that also leaves you smelling fresh and clean
- The anti-perspirant keeps you dry for up to 48 hours
- Three of the best gifts for men in one to help bring out his unexpected side and leave him zinging with freshness all day long
- Lynx gift sets offer a packaging afterlife. Check inside and discover how you can give it a second use. No time for this? Then... make it your mission to recycle it!
Information
Ingredients
LYNX LEATHER & COOKIES BODY SPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX LEATHER & COOKIES BODY WASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 19140. LYNX LEATHER & COOKIES ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Limonene
Storage
DANGER: Extremely flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- AEROSOL DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
- AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.
- BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
