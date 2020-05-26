Birds Eye Green Cuisine Mexican Fajita Style Mix 350G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Pea protein pieces with mixed peppers and onions in a Mexican style sauce.
- Enjoy Green Cusine Meat-Free Mexican-Style Mix as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick Selected Peas from fields
- Take all the Protein goodness* from the dried peas
- Then add delicious herbs and spices
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Powered by plants
- Meat-free
- Just add to tortillas for the perfect fajitas
- Rich in protein
- Source of fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
Rich in protein
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mixed Red and Yellow Peppers (40%), Pea Protein Pieces (25%) (Rehydrated Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Pea Fibre, Potato Starch, Salt), Red Onion (20%), Tomato Purée, Spices, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Rice Starch
Allergy Information
- May also contain Wheat, Barley and Oat.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Tasty when pan cooked straight from the freezer.
Low/Medium Heat
8-10 mins
Empty the contents of the bag into a wok or non-stick pan.
Cook gently on a low to medium setting stirring frequently until fully cooked.
Simply add the Mix to a tortilla for a delicious Meat-Free Fajita
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Our Mix is also great for Quesadilla
- Try this classic with a twist
- All you need is a tortilla and some grated cheese, easy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Portion (175g) Pan Cooked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|388kJ
|681kJ
|- kcal
|93kcal
|163kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|6.4g
|- of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|8.7g
|- of which Sugars
|3.1g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|5.2g
|Protein
|8.6g
|15g
|Salt
|0.94g
|1.6g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
