White Claw Hard Seltzer Natural Lime
Product Description
- Sparkling water with alcohol and a hint of natural lime
- Made without Compromise
- Using sparkling water, triple distilled spirit and natural flavours to deliver a surge of pure refreshment like White Claw® Hard Seltzer.
- Contains alcohol
- 1.5 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- All registered trade marks, used under licence by Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company.
- 95 calories
- Sparkling water
- Triple distilled spirit
- Natural flavours
- Gluten free
- No artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Can.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Distributor address
- Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company,
- Dublin,
- D04 WN59,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Enquiries: www.whiteclaw.com.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 Portion = 330ml
|Energy
|120 kJ
|397 kJ
|-
|29 kcal
|95 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|0.6 g
|2.0 g
|Of which Sugars
|0.6 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
