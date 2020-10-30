The Elf On The Shelf Bath Time Trio Set
Product Description
- The Elf on the Shelf Bath Time Trio Set
- Love your planet!
- Recycle Me
- Box - Card - Widely Recycled
- Bottles - Pet - Widely Recycled
- Lids - PP - Check Locally
- ® and © 2020 CCA and B, LLC.
- All Rights Reserved.
- Licensed by Rocket Licensing Ltd
- Surprise Bath Sponge Inside!
- A Christmas tradition
- Oh What Fun!
Information
Ingredients
Colour Change Bubble Bath Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Polysorbate 20, Benzophenone-4, Disodium EDTA, Bromocresol Green, CI 19140, Shower Gel Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Parfum, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 15985
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Colour Change Bubble Bath directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. Rinse thoroughly.
- Shower Gel directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. Rinse thoroughly. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly.
- Sponge care instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and allow to dry naturally.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. Some bathing products or oils may cause premature deterioration of coloured foam or printing inks.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- elfontheshelf.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
