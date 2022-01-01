Mermaid Gin 70Cl

Perfect pre dinner drink
This is so mellow it can be drunk neat, although just as lovely with a tonic. I’ve put lights in my bottle as it is really decorative
A very smooth and refreshing Gin, normally a Hendr
A very smooth and refreshing Gin, normally a Hendricks drinker and this is now my new fav
This gin is really delicious. I like it with ligh
This gin is really delicious. I like it with light tonic and a slice of cucumber. Would be ideal a special gift for a gin lover!
Love it
Perfect with Tesco lemon and lime lemonade or Fever-Tree elderflower for Tonic lovers. Had it as a gift and my taste buds want more! Wont dissapoint. Yours Truly GIn lover