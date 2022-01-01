We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mermaid Gin 70Cl

Mermaid Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Gin
  • Mermaid Gin is hand - crafted using ten ethically sourced botanicals. A smooth yet complex blend of fresh organic lemon zest. The peppery notes in grains of paradise and a hint of sea air from fragrant rock samphire.
  • Our rock samphire, foraged from the Island's shores is locally known as 'Mermaid Kiss' as it grows just above the sea's high-tide line.
  • We preserve the environment of mermaids by supporting marine conservation projects and by presenting our gin in a plastic-free package.
  • Botanicals sourced ethically and locally, including boadicea hops from our Island's botanical gardens and foraged rock samphire (known as 'mermaid's kiss') from chalk cliffs, create a stunning, smooth yet complex London dry gin.
  • Small Batch
  • Plastic-Free
  • Locally foraged
  • 10 Botanicals
  • Sustainably sourced
  • Free Your Spirit
  • Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A smooth yet complex blend of fresh organic lemon zest. The peppery notes in grains of paradise and a hint of sea air from fragrant rock samphire

Alcohol Units

29.4

ABV

42% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Isle of Wight Distillery,
  • PO33 1PX.

Return to

  • Isle of Wight Distillery,
  • PO33 1PX.
  • isleofwightdistillery.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Perfect pre dinner drink

5 stars

This is so mellow it can be drunk neat, although just as lovely with a tonic. I’ve put lights in my bottle as it is really decorative

A very smooth and refreshing Gin, normally a Hendr

5 stars

A very smooth and refreshing Gin, normally a Hendricks drinker and this is now my new fav

This gin is really delicious. I like it with ligh

5 stars

This gin is really delicious. I like it with light tonic and a slice of cucumber. Would be ideal a special gift for a gin lover!

Love it

5 stars

Perfect with Tesco lemon and lime lemonade or Fever-Tree elderflower for Tonic lovers. Had it as a gift and my taste buds want more! Wont dissapoint. Yours Truly GIn lover

