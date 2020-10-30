Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Men's Ginger & Lime Groomin Kit
Product Description
- B/H FUZZY DUCK MEN'S GINGR & LIME GROOMIN KIT
- Presented in a useful tin, this luxury beard kit will ensure he is always groomed to perfection! Contains 100ml Beard Shampoo, 50g Beard Wax, 30ml Beard Balm and 25g Soap. Designed for men who like to be well-groomed and ready for anything life throws at him, The Fuzzy Duck Ginger & Lime collection is perfect. Playful and modern with a vintage copper twist, this collection uses natural coloured packaging with tonal design details for an authentic feel. The Ginger and Lime fragrance with subtle woody base notes has been carefully balanced to be both refreshing and soothing.
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Tub - Recycle
- Lid - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material
- Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Ginger & Lime Beard Tin, Containing: 100ml Bottle Beard Shampoo, 50g Jar Beard Wax, 30ml Tube Beard Balm and 25g Soap
Information
Ingredients
Beard Shampoo: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Peg-150 Distearate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Beard Wax: Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Microcrystalline Wax, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Ozokerite, Parfum (Fragrance), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Beard Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (C177891), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Beard Shampoo
- Wet the beard. Massage the shampoo into the beard and skin beneath, rinse thoroughly then towel dry.
- Beard Wax and Beard Balm
- Massage the desired amount into your palms and work through a dry beard from root to tip.
- Soap
- Lather and Rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020