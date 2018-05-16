BRUCE JACK CHENIN BLANC 2020 1.5L

Product Description
- Chenin Blanc
- At Bruce Jack we stand for a few things:
- We are striving to be carbon neutral by 2021
- If you don't care about the oceans, you've obviously never surfed. South Africa's a good surfed. South Africa's a good place to start
- Did you know?
- Black plastic taps can't be detected on recycling machines. This is why our tap is made of clear plastic.
- Actions speak louder than words
- Every box of Bruce jack sold contributes to social upliftment in South Africa by supporting the head start music trust
- Creating opportunities for the poorest and most maginalised children in South Africa to learn how to read and play music
- My job is to make little boxes of joy! True leadership starts with empathy
- Inspected
- Crafted for freshness
- Bruce jack dept of utmost quality
- We talk to vines and play music to our barrels
- Wine should do a simple thing it should add joy to life
- You will instinctively know when you taste a wine that over delivers
- Land's spirit enters your soul through soil under fingernails
- Vint with honour the sun also rises - Hemingway
- 9.8 UK Units per 750ml per bottle
- 1.6 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts about alcohol
- This packaging advances our sustainable goals
- Lower carbon emissions than bottles
- More recyclable than bottles
- Recycling: The inner bag & tap mechanism of this packaging is classified as fully recyclable soft plastics. The outer box is made from 80% recycled content and classified as fully recyclable paper.
- Handle the earth with care
- No more plastic handles!
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Wine hand crafted in South Africa
- Peaches & cream with a kiss of vanilla
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Bruce Jack Wines SA
Wine Maker
Bruce Jack
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chenin blanc - 100%
Vinification Details
- Healthy grapes received early in the day. Grapes were crushed, juice drained, and skins pressed. After juice settled, clear juice is used to ferment. From there the wine is stabilized and filtered.
History
- At the southern tip of the African continent, where two oceans meet, lies the city of Cape Town, a great wine capital of the world and a gateway to the South African wine lands. A winemaking tradition and history dating back more than three centuries blends the restrained elegance of the Old World with the accessible fruit-driven styles of the New World, making for varied and exciting wines which eloquently express the unique terroir, extraordinary diversity and fascinating people of the Western Cape. The Cape wine lands are among the most breathtakingly beautiful in the world.
Regional Information
- Bruce Jack Wines only used the best quality grapes to make its fantastic wines. The vineyards are situated mostly in the beautiful Breedekloof valley which has some of the oldest viticultural soils in the world. The diversity of climate and soil makes this terroir a treasure trove of winemaking possibilities.
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Bruce Jack Wines Ltd,
- Richmond,
- TW9 1SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- www.brucejack.com
Net Contents
1.5l
