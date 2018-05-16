Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 2Kg

- Energy1632kJ 393kcal20%
- Fat30.3g43%
- Saturates10.8g54%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A chicken drumsticks.
- TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
- TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35 mins
Pre-heat oven. 200°C/ Fan 180 °C/Gas 6 35 mins. Place chicken on baking tray. Brush with oil and season. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
- Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
- Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical chicken drumsticks (171g)
|Energy
|954kJ / 230kcal
|1632kJ / 393kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|30.3g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|17.6g
|30.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020