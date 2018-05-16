By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 2Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 2Kg
£ 3.50
£1.75/kg
2 typical chicken drumsticks
  • Energy1632kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat30.3g
    43%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A chicken drumsticks.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35 mins
Pre-heat oven. 200°C/ Fan 180 °C/Gas 6 35 mins. Place chicken on baking tray. Brush with oil and season. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical chicken drumsticks (171g)
Energy954kJ / 230kcal1632kJ / 393kcal
Fat17.7g30.3g
Saturates6.3g10.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.6g30.1g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Willow Farm Chicken Wings 900G - 1.2Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.56
£1.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1Kg

£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Willow Farm Chicken Thighs 900G - 1.2Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.84
£1.76/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

Aldi Price Match

£ 3.59
£4.79/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here