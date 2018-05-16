By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic Scottish Mussels 500G

Tesco Garlic Scottish Mussels 500G
£ 2.20
£4.40/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy342kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rope grown mussels (Mytilus spp) with a garlic sauce, defrosted.
  • Our mussels are carefully grown and harvested in the pristine seas off Shetland and the West coast of Scotland, then washed and hand graded to ensure the best quality. These mussels are then cooked in a garlic sauce. Simply cook in the bag. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourced, tender and rope grown, dressed in a garlic butter sauce.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (88%), Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée (2%), Shallot, Cornflour, Parsley, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave:
800W / 900W 1 pouch 2 1/2 mins / 2 pouches 4 mins
Open pouch or pouches.
Empty the contents into a microwaveable dish and cover.
Stir halfway through.
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Open pouch or pouches. Empty contents into a saucepan and place over a moderate heat. Cover and simmer gently for 4 minutes (one pouch) or 5 minutes (two pouches).
Stir occasionally.
Time: 4 mins 1 pouch 5 mins 2 pouches

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using Scottish mussels.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Product served in shell, beware of sharp edges.If pack does not appear vacuumed, do not use.Warning: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking.

Net Contents

500g e (2 x 250g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (120g)
Energy285kJ / 68kcal342kJ / 82kcal
Fat3.7g4.4g
Saturates2.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate2.8g3.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein5.6g6.8g
Salt1.0g1.2g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)272mg326mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions, edible portion.--

Safety information

View more safety information

