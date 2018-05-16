By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rose Gold Icing Ready To Roll 500G

Tesco Finest Rose Gold Icing Ready To Roll 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

New

Product Description

  • Pink icing with a sachet of rose gold shimmer.
  • Smooth, ready to roll icing with a sachet of rose gold shimmer to dust over.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rose Gold Shimmer [Colour (Iron Oxide)], Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • <ol> <li>Cover the cake with the rolling icing.</li> <li>Place the cake onto a worktop covered with greaseproof paper.</li> <li>Empty half the contents of the shimmer sachet onto the top of the cake.</li> <li>Use a dry soft brush to dust the shimmer over the surface of the icing in circular motions until the cake is covered, using more shimmer if needed.</li> <li>Brush excess shimmer onto the greaseproof paper. Shimmer can be saved for future use.</li> <li>Once the shimmer has been added, handle the cake as little as possible.<br>  <br> <em>Top tip: A brushed effect can be achieved by mixing the shimmer with a little clear alcohol to create a paste and painting on.</em><br>  </li></ol><p>Lightly dust your work surface with icing sugar. If cold, knead icing a little until pliable before rolling out or modelling.</p>

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 15gPer 100g
Energy263kJ1751kJ62kcal414kcal
Fat1.1g7.1g
Saturates0.6g3.9g
Carbohydrate13.1g87.2g
Sugars12.3g81.9g
Fibre<0.1g0.5g
Protein<0.1g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

