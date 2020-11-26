Thorntons Christmas Chocolate Collection Box 380G

Nice
lovely selection
got at the clubcard price. lovely selection
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Almonds, Coconut Oil, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dextrose, Lactose (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol), Whole Milk, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Orange Juice, Maize Starch, Single Cream (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Firming Agents (Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphates), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Invertase), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2132 kJ
|-
|510 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|of which Sugars
|52 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
