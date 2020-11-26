We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Christmas Chocolate Collection Box 380G

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • A delicious collection of milk, dark and white chocolates specially selected for Christmas
  • A delicious selection of 32 festive chocolates for you to enjoy at Christmas
  • Festive Christmas Tree, Dark Chocolate Truffle Star, Honeycomb Baton, Salted Fudge Star, Vanilla Snowflake, Gooey Caramel, Orange, Pressé, Nutty Caramel, Almond Praline, Triple Chocolate, Turkish Delight
  • The tray is made from 50% recycled plastic.
  • © Design 20
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Almonds, Coconut Oil, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dextrose, Lactose (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol), Whole Milk, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Orange Juice, Maize Starch, Single Cream (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Firming Agents (Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphates), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Invertase), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2132 kJ
-510 kcal
Fat 29 g
of which Saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
of which Sugars 52 g
Protein 5.1 g
Salt 0.24 g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice

5 stars

Really nice

lovely selection

5 stars

got at the clubcard price. lovely selection

