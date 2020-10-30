Garnier Organic Restoring Hemp Collection
- GARNIER ORGANIC RESTORING HEMP COLLECTION
- Garnier Organic Restoring Hemp Collection: the ultimate duo to nourish skin and restore a healthy glow
- Garnier Organic Hemp Sleeping Oil targets signs of stressed urban skin, by soothing and nourishing, while smoothing the appearance of fine lines.
- The Multi-Restore Moisturising Gel Cream targets the signs of stressed skin by soothing, hydrating and plumping fine lines with moisture
- Garnier Organic Restoring Hemp Collection for stressed, sensitive skin.
- Featuring our new Garnier Organic Hemp Range, this ultimate duo leaves your skin feeling soothed, restored and glowing! This set contains Garnier Organic Multi-Restoring Hemp Gel Cream and the Garnier Organic Multi-Restoring Hemp Sleeping Oil, enriched with Vitamin E and Hemp Seed Oil to target the signs of stressed skin, by soothing, hydrating and plumping fine lines with moisture. Use our luxurious sleeping oil, like you would a serum, on a clean face in the evening, for a restored skin barrier overnight and follow with the gel cream for a de-stressing ritual!
- Garnier Organic skincare combines powerful naturally derived certified organic ingredients with dermatological actives to offer effective skincare solutions to those who care about the Planet. The Garnier Organic range is 100% *Vegan, naturally and sustainably sourced where possible and uses a higher concentration of recycled and recyclable packaging. Whether your skin is oily, sensitive, normal or ageing, there's an Organic skincare solution for your skin. *Vegan Formulas: no animal ingredients or by-products. Garnier is committed to no animal testing.
- Garnier Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Gel Cream 50ml
- Garnier Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Facial Sleeping Oil 30ml
- Garnier Organic Cornflower Micellar Cleansing Water 400ml
- Garnier Organic Lemongrass Detox Gel Face Wash 150ml
- Enriched with vitamin E and organic hemp seed oil
- Suitable for dry, sensitive and stressed skin
- 100% natural-origin fragrance that smells floral and aromatic
- Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin
967453 53 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Propanediol, Alcohol Denat., Talc, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder*, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil*, Calcium Carbonate, Sclerotium Gum, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Phytate, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77288 / Chromium Oxide Greens, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B254765/1), 967502 38 - Ingredients: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Isocetyl Stearate, Octyldodecanol, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Hexyldecanol, Hexyldecyl Laurate, Tocopherol, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B249517/1)
- 1. Use this luxurious oil on a clean face in the evening. Avoid the eye area. 2. Follow with applying a small amount of this refreshing gel cream on clean skin in a circular motion. For a de-stressing ritual, tap lightly on your cheeks and forehead with your fingers.
